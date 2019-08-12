Jeff. Co. school teacher suspended amid investigation, officials say

An elementary school teacher in Jefferson County has been suspended amid an investigation, according to a release from the director of schools.

Director Shane Johnston confirmed that a teacher involved in an "incident" that occurred on Aug. 9 at Talbott Elementary School has been suspended.

Johnston's release said an incident happened in the teacher's classroom, and the school's principal began an investigation that same day.

The teacher, who has not been named by the school, has been suspended pending the investigation's outcome, the release said.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is a top priority and we work hard to create a culture where school is the safe space that students need in order to grow and mature," the release said.

"I am confident that the investigation will be concluded in a timely manner," Johnston added.

The director of schools did not comment on the nature of the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.