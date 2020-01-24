Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office mourns K-9's passing

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourns one of its own after the sudden death of a K-9 officer.

The sheriff's office announced on Friday night that active K-9 officer Hekko died suddenly after a medical condition.

Hekko had been assigned to the Patrol Division with his partner Sgt. Tim Herzog since 2018. They also worked for the Sevier County Sheriff's Office as a K-9 team from 2015 to 2018.

"We would ask that you would keep Sgt. Herzog and the sheriff's office in your thoughts and prayers as we have lost a K-9 brother," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

