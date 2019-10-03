Jefferson County Sheriff searching for man in connection to theft case

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for questioning in relation to a theft case.

Officials said they are searching for Austin Wade Tipton, 20, after the theft of a Wolfe Tree Service truck. Tipton is also wanted for violation of probation in Sevier County.

Tipton is described as a white male with blonde/ strawberry blonde hair. He is 160 pounds, 5' 6" with blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tipton's location is urged to contact Detective Robby McMahan at (865) 471-6000 ext. 1109.