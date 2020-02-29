Search for missing woman continues after car found on UT campus

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are on the search for a missing woman Saturday morning.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in the search to find Tiffany Trull.

Trull 5'2, 148 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt and a white hoodie.

According to JCSO, Trull's vehicle was found on the University of Tennessee campus on Alcoa Highway.

Anyone who has seen Trull or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

