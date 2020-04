The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public to be aware of a phone scam.

According to JCSO, the phone scam is using the sheriff's office phone number (865) 397-9411 to impersonate officers and request payment for fines over the phone.

The sheriff's office stated that they do not call individuals to request payment for fines over the phone.

