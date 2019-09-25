LIVE: Jefferson County crews battle large fire at Dandridge plant

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Jefferson County crews are working to battle a large fire at a business in the area of Epco Road in Dandridge.

EMA crews at the scene tell WVLT News the building is in use by DMS of Tennessee and Silver Phoenix. The plant refines silver from old x-ray film.

Officials say there is no concern about any harmful chemicals in the air from the smoke.

There were three workers inside the plant when the fire started, but all made it out safely.

Jefferson County EMA is asking the public to avoid the area of Industrial Park Road and Epco Drive due to the fire.

15 dogs and 12 cats at the Humane Society of Jefferson County are being kept inside due to their close proximity to the smoke.

Officials said the animals will have to stay inside until their play yard can be decontaminated.

There have been no reports of injuries.

