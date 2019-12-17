Undercover drug investigation leads to arrest of Jefferson Co. man

Jefferson County officials said a man was arrested after detectives discovered nearly four grams of methamphetamine and suboxone.

Kevin Hillard, 52, was arrested after officers executed a drug search warrant at a home on West Old AJ Highway, according to reports. Officials said the warrant was issued after a lengthy undercover investigation.

JCPD officials said Hillard was transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, simple possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

