Driver nearly hits Jefferson City officers laying out spike strips

The Jefferson City Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday night after she reportedly nearly struck an officer who was deploying spike strips.

JCPD said officers were made aware of a car chase just before midnight Tuesday. According to reports, a suspect was speeding on the wrong side of the highway with no headlights. When officers attempted to deploy spike strips, a female driver reportedly swerved in the direction of two officers, nearly striking them with her car.

"The car chase made its way to Broadway Blvd. and eventually stopped on 11E just west of the Knox County line where the female suspected crashed and fled on foot. JCPD officers and JCSO deputies gave chase and apprehended the female," the report reads.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Tasha L. Southerland of Newport. She was transported to the justice center where she is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony evading, resisting arrest and felony reckless endangerment.

