Jefferson Sheriff’s asking for help locating a missing female

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing female.

Police say that 63 year-old Sharon Marie-Homfield Jeffries was last spoken to by family members from out of state on April 3.

Jeffries last know address was in the New Market area. She has also been know to live in her van a gold 2008 Honda with Texas registration.

If anyone has information to her whereabouts should contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch 865-475-6855 or Det Sgt Mitch Buckner 865-397-9411 ext 1107

