Jellico hospital employees report two missed paychecks

Some employees at Jellico Community Hospital in Campbell County have again reported late pay. This time they said they were behind two paychecks and have not been told by administration when they could expect pay.

A couple employees told WVLT News that they were forced to leave their jobs because they couldn't afford to work at the hospital without pay.

The hospital, along with Big South Fork Medical Center, has been plagued by payroll problems for several months.

The company behind both facilities is Florida-based Rennova Health. The company also owns the now closed Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Fentress County.

After months dodging questions from WVLT News, the elusive CEO, Seamus Lagan, broke his silence in a letter to Senator Marsha Blackburn. The letter responds to Blackburn's demand for answers that she sent January 28.

Lagan said mistakes made at Jamestown Regional Medical Center eventually led the facility to close. He said closure there caused financial problems at both Jellico and Big South Fork.

WVLT News reporter Robert Grant reached out to Rennova about late pay at Jellico. The company has yet to respond.