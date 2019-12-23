Jellico hospital employee not paid, family member says

A staff member at a local East Tennessee hospital has not been paid, a family member says.

According to Mike Lay, the husband of a nurse at the Jellico Community Hospital, his wife has not been paid since December 6. According to Lay, she was supposed to be paid Friday, Dec 20.

Lay said his wife was offered no explanation for the delayed paycheck.

The hospital in Jellico has been late on paying its employees before.

It happened three times over the summer, with the last instance of delayed payment being in September.

Lay said his wife was quitting the hospital at the end of the year, but hoped that something could be done for the hospital. Lay said he hoped for better management and wants answers for the staff.

WVLT News has reached out to Rennova Health, the company behind Jellico Community Hospital. They have not responded. Rennova Health is also the same company that had control of Jamestown Regional Medical Center, which shut down in June and left 150 people of out a job.

