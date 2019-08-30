Jellico rallies for recovering principal

Friday nights are meant for Blue Devil Football in Jellico.

"It's always great looking up in the stands and seeing the whole town behind us," football player Steven Baird said.

Even with full stands for their game against Oakdale, someone was missing who has always been there.

"He's probably our biggest fan and biggest supporter," Steven said. "He's the backbone of our school."

Long time Jellico athletic director and now principal Dino Oakes suffered a stroke earlier this month and is still recovering.

"Going to school without him there, coming to the football games without seeing him on the sidelines is tough," Steven said.

Students, fans and players all showing their support for Dino wearing blue and sending their love miles away to his hospital room.

"We miss him, and we want him back," cheerleader Krissy Kidwell said.

The Oakes family says Dino is healing well and is expected to be back at school after fall break.

