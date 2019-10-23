Jennifer Lopez donates enough food for a year to Jacksboro school

Famous singer Jennifer Lopez said she and partner Alex Rodriguez donated a year's worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School.

Lopez said in a post on Instagram that she heard about teachers at the Jacksboro school and their food pantry. Teachers at the school recently kicked off a food pantry to keep their students from being hungry.

"We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!" Lopez said on Instagram.

The singer added that she and Rodriguez recently became co-owners in a company called Tiller and Hatch, a frozen meal service.

"We decided to donate a years worth of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school's food pantry."

"We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do," Lopez said."

