Tennessee "means everything to me," says VFL Jauan Jennings

Indianapolis is where a handful of VLF's are doing their best this week to impress coaches and scouts at the annual NFL combine.

Among those up at Lucas Oil Stadium are former Vol standouts

Darrell Taylor, Daniel Bituli, Dom Wood-Anderson, Marquez Callaway and the undisputed leader of last years squad, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who, even though he's turning the page onto a pro career, won't forget his Tennessee roots.

"It means everything, the Power-T till the day I die all the way from Knoxville, we're gonna rep Rocky Top," he said. "GBO, baby, that's all I gotta say. I'm definitely ready. I'm glad to be here, focused. It's a blessing to be here, give all the glory to God," said Jennings.

The players taking part in on field work this week will do so on Thursday, and that includes the 40 yard dash and agility drills. We'll certainly keep an eye on our Tennessee guys and let you know how they perform.

