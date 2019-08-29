Jeremy Pruitt Show on the CW starting this Sunday

Tennessee fans in the greater Knoxville viewing area will have to make a slight change to their Sunday morning viewing habits.

Beginning with Sunday’s initial episode of the Jeremy Pruitt TV Show, the longstanding 9am airing will move from MyVLT to WBXX-TV Channel 20 (CW) and will continue to be paired with the highly popular Extra Point show featuring WVLT’s Rick Russo and Volquest’s Brent Hubbs.

The Extra Point will air live at 10:00 am on WBXX immediately following the Pruitt Show. In addition, viewers can tune in two hours later to catch the Pruitt Show at 11:00 am on WVLTTV Channel 8 (CBS), where the 60-minute program has called home since 2007.

The move was announced as part of a new 3-year agreement which maintains the WVLT family of stations as the designated Vol Network flagships.

“We are moving the 9:00 am airing of the Pruitt Show from MyVLT to WBXX in order to give the entire viewing area the ability to see it in high definition,” said WVLT General Manager Jasmine Hardin. “The air-time remains the same, but we’re pleased to offer even better coverage for Big Orange fans.” Fans shouldn’t fret if either of those times don’t fit their schedules.

The Pruitt Show will be re-aired each Sunday and Tuesday at 10:00pm on MyVLT giving viewers four (4) different viewing options to watch the official Tennessee football coaches show.