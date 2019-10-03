Jeremy Pruitt receives walk-on inquiry while appearing on "Vol Calls"

Jeremy Pruitt appeared on a statewide syndicated radio show called "Vol Calls" and got a surprising question.

A caller told the coach he was ready to offer his services on the field for the Vols.

"I'm a football player myself, man, and I want to come try to walk-on at the University of Tennessee. When are y'all going to be holding walk-on [tryouts]?" he said.

When Pruitt asked the called what position he played, he explained he was a middle linebacker.

Pruitt then asked his age when host Bob Kesling chimed in asking "Can you get here by Saturday?"

"I can get there by Saturday. Yes, sir, absolutely," the caller replied.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

