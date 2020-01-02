Jeremy Pruitt tops list of highest-paid state employee in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Stick to sports, if you want a huge paycheck from taxpayers.
Tennessee's football coach Jeremy Pruitt, has surpassed Governor Bill Lee as the highest-paid employee in Tennessee.
According to release by, ESPN coaches salary database out of 40 states, sports coaches are the highest-paid public employees with Pruitt making a whopping $3.9 million a year compared to Lee's salary making $119,000 a year.
If you think the difference between Pruitt and Lee's salaries are huge, Nick Saban hauls in about $8.8 million more a year than Alabama Governor Kay Ivey making $120,400.
