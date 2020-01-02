Jeremy Pruitt tops list of highest-paid state employee in Tennessee

Stick to sports, if you want a huge paycheck from taxpayers.

Tennessee's football coach Jeremy Pruitt, has surpassed Governor Bill Lee as the highest-paid employee in Tennessee.

According to release by, ESPN coaches salary database out of 40 states, sports coaches are the highest-paid public employees with Pruitt making a whopping $3.9 million a year compared to Lee's salary making $119,000 a year.

If you think the difference between Pruitt and Lee's salaries are huge, Nick Saban hauls in about $8.8 million more a year than Alabama Governor Kay Ivey making $120,400.

