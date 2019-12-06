Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Knoxville

The Civic Auditorium and JS Touring announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will return to the Civic Auditorium stage on April 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, Tennessee, to perform his signature stand-up routine on April 30, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy nominated web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game changer.”

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019.

Tickets available through the Knoxville Civic Coliseum & Auditorium box office: 865-215-8999 and Ticketmaster.com.