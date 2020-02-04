Jim Gaffigan announces Knoxville show

Comedian Jim Gaffigan announced his tour, "The Pale Tourist" will make a stop in Knoxville.

The show is set for August 18 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in before the general public on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

According to a release, "Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday and last year he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner. He was also recently named one of the world’s highest-grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 647 million spins to date."

