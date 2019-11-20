Jimmie Johnson announces NASCAR retirement after 2020 season

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson, announced Wednesday that 2020 will be his final year as a full-time competitor. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion announced his decision in a post on Twitter.

Johnson joined the NASCAR cup series in 2001 and became the full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports in 2002. The two-time Daytona 500 winner is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most titles in history.

This year, Johnson was ranked 18th and missed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Playoffs for the first time.

