JOANN Fabrics helping health care workers with DIY face masks and gowns

JOANN Fabrics is stepping up and helping medical personnel by crafting protective masks, gowns and other essential items.

According to a release, participating locations will offer sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers safely make face masks and covers, gowns and other items to donate to America's hospitals.

While adhering to social distancing guidelines, JOANN will open its classrooms to anyone who wants to help make these items.

"The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. “We are seeing hospital workers, organizations and individuals coming into our stores for supplies to make these essential items, and our customers are asking us how they can help. So many are spending their time and money to help in this tragic situation, and we want to step in to do our part to protect the amazing people who are helping the communities we serve.”

The company will provide and donate 100% of the supplies needed for these projects for those who come in to make.

Click here for the make-to-give effort at home and take advantage of JOANN's Ship-to-Home and Curbside Pickup options and find tutorials to create the items.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.