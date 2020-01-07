Job fair offers veterans new workplace opportunities

After supporting our country some women turned to providing support to their families.

Veterans meet with potential employers (Source: WVLT)

Now they're looking to get back into the workforce.

"I'm currently earning a degree in human services and want to see what's available in our community for closer to graduation," said Samantha Shreves.

"I'm looking for a job. I just graduated from college with my undergraduate in psychology and I needed to pay off student loans," said Bridget Barbour.

Samantha Shreves and Bridget Barbour both served with the U.S. Army.

"I was an all-source intelligence analyst," said Shreves.

"I enlisted as military police because that's what my big brother did. And I was the youngest of three, only girl. And my dad told me I couldn't do it so I had to do it," Barbour said.

Barber and Shreves are now both stay at home moms that want to get back into the workforce. Barbour said a chance at getting back into the workforce will give her the freedom to explore her own developmental professionally.

"I want to focus on our veterans. I want to focus on the veterans who are in need, whether it's homeless veterans, whether it's support programs, I'm just kind of beginning that search," Shreves said.

They're soon ready to begin work again.

"I'm excited. I'm optimistic," said Shreves.

Shreves will finish her degree in December 2021, but Barbour is ready to find a job now.

"I'm hoping to get exposure to lots of different opportunities, meet different people," said Barbour.

