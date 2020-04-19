Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus

Joe Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus.

State party officials announced the results Sunday, less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

Wyoming voting began when it was still a two-candidate race.

Biden beat Sanders 72% to 28% out of a total of 15,428 votes cast.

According to party rules, Biden gets 12 delegates and Sanders gets two.

The caucus had been postponed two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party for the first time used ranked-choice voting to allocate delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.