Joe Clyde's mother says she has information on location of remains

A letter written by the mother of Joe Clyde Daniels states she has more information on the whereabouts of her son's body, WTVF reported.

Joe Clyde Daniels, a 5-year-old autistic boy, disappeared from the family's Dickson County home nearly two years ago. He is assumed to be dead but no remains have ever been found. His father is charged with homicide and his mother is charged with aggravated child neglect.

The child's mother, Krystal Daniels, made the statement in a letter she sent from jail to the child's grandparents. Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to search the grandparent's property.

Daniel's told WTVF she did not give a tip to the TBI to prompt the current search.

After more than a week of searching on the grandparents' property, TBI agents said the search is wrapping up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

