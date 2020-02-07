John Bolton, Susan Rice coming to Tennessee on Feb. 19

Former national security adviser John Bolton is slated to speak at Tennessee's Vanderbilt University later this month alongside another former national security adviser, Susan Rice.

Bolton's appearance on Feb. 19 comes after the U.S. Senate declined to subpoena Bolton to testify during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

That trial ended in Trump's acquittal this week. Bolton served as national security adviser to Trump and was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.

Bolton has a book scheduled for release in March and details from the book's manuscript have roiled Washington.

