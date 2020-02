Singer John Legend will bring his "Bigger Love 2020" tour to Nashville this summer.

Legend will perform at the Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, August 15.

The "EGOT" winner will be joined by special guests The War and Treaty.

The tour will kick-off on August 12 in Texas and stop in 25 cities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

