Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon opens in Nashville

Johnny Cash's Kitchen & Saloon opened in Nashville Wednesday, allowing fans to experience a more personal side of Cash.

The restaurant located downtown is just a door down from the museum honoring the music icon.

The new business was designed to make customers feel like they are stepping into Cash and June's home. The restaurant was decorated to authentically recreate Cash's home and features never-before-seen photos of the singer.

The saloon provides comforting hospitality with rocking chairs, fireplaces, detailed woodwork and leather couches.

Southern comfort foods like fried chicken, meatloaf, pork chops, catfish and roast beef will be served alongside dozens of side dishes and homemade desserts.

The restaurant will give customers and fans the chance to enjoy Johnny's favorites -- food, friends and live music.

Many of Cash's family members joined together and performed classics like "Ring of Fire," and "Will the Circle be Unbroken," at the grand opening.

