26-year-old Johnson City man accused of aggravated assault

Johnson City police said a man was arrested after confronting a group of men with a gun.

Police arrived at the 500 block of North Boone Street where victims said they were confronted by a man with a handgun outside the apartment building.

Ronald Lowe, 26, was reportedly intoxicated and confronted a group of four men on the sidewalk. The men ridiculed Lowe before he went to his house and grabbed a handgun, according to JCPD. Police said Lowe returned to the sidewalk and pointed the gun at the men.

Police arrested Lowe and transported him the Washington County Detention where he is being held on an $81,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.