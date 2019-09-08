THP: Johnson City man killed in pedestrian crash on I-81

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man was struck and killed by a semi-truck Saturday on Interstate 81.

According to THP, Jason Shearin, 46, tried to retrieve his bicycle that had fallen out of the bed of his truck. Shearin pulled off to the side of the road and walked to get his bike.

Officials said a commercial semi-truck driver in the right lane saw Shearin in the roadway and moved to the left lane.

Shearin was in the middle of the road to retrieve his bicycle but attempted to move back away from the semi-truck.

Officials say there are currently no charges filed against the driver of the semi-truck.

