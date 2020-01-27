Collect books for Knox County Schools with WVLT

Alan Williams alongside the WVLT family will be collecting new, hardback elementary-level books for the Great Schools Partnership and Knox County Community Schools.

The Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive is a part of the Read City USA initiative that seeks to help improve family literacy in Knox County.

Books will be collected from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7.

To donate books on behalf of your school, take the books to your school office or call the Mayor's office at 865-215-2005.

Books can also be dropped off at the WVLT News Station located at 6450 Papermill Drive.

The winner of the Reading Gives You Wings Book Drive will be announced at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Wild Wings Cafe in Turkey Creek. If you can't attend and the local celebrity that represents your school wins, you will be notified later in the week.

Seating at Wild Wings Cafe in limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis and is not guaranteed.

