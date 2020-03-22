Made you smile! Watch as CPD wishes Burt the K-9 a happy birthday

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 3:31 PM, Mar 22, 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Chattanooga Police Department posted a cute video on Facebook Sunday afternoon showing one of the K-9's, Burt celebrating his birthday.

"While lots has changed recently, birthdays for our K9’s are still celebrated." - CPD / Source: Chattanooga Police Department.

In the video, you can hear the K-9's handler Officer Timmons and family singing him the traditional 'Happy Birthday' tune and Burt wagging his tail with excitement.

The post reads:
'BIRTHDAY BOY BURT
While lots has changed recently, birthdays for our K9’s are still celebrated.'

 