Jon Gruden crashes virtual UT class

The University of Tennessee has its fair share of connections to famous people across the world. It's become more evident over the last few weeks, as alumni and friends have been dropping in on virtual classes.

Peyton Manning crashed a communications studies course last month and UT football conducted an experiment to see how far the Vol name reached just this past week.

The latest "VFL Class Crash" wasn't a former player or country music star, but a current NFL coach. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden took time out of his NFL Draft prep to share some words of encouragement with a Tennessee statistics class.

Yes, the #Grumors are true! @Raiders head coach Jon Gruden crashed a class with a technical assist from his @tennalum wife. pic.twitter.com/NaDTghk6kf — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) April 20, 2020

"I'm a huge Tennessee fan," Gruden told the class. "Some of my best memories are right down there on Cumberland Avenue."

Gruden was a graduate assistant under Johnny Majors in the 1980s and his wife Cindy was a cheerleader for the Vols. Their son Michael is a Tennessee graduate.