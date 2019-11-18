Jordan Bowden named SEC Player of the Week

The South Eastern Conference named Vol Basketball Player Jordan Bowden as Player of the Week.

"Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Knoxville, Tenn., averaged 22 points on 50 percent (14-of-18) shooting from the field and 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from 3-point range in wins over Murray State and No. 20 Washington," said a post on the SEC Sports website. "Bowden poured in a career-high 26 points against Murray State, draining six of his eight attempts from behind the 3-point arc. On Saturday against Washington in Toronto, Bowden started hot, scoring 15 of his 18 points in the first half. His performance on Saturday leaves him with 995 career points, just five points shy of joining Tennessee's elite 1,000-point club."