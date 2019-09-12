Winner of 'The Voice,' Jordan Smith, crawls away from crash

Harlan County native Jordan Smith said he experienced "what can only be described as divine protection" after a car crash, according to a report from WYMT.

The singer and Season 9 winner of The Voice said the crash happened Tuesday on the interstate but did not specify exactly where the crash happened.

Pictures show his car flipped over in the grass. It is unclear what caused the crash.

"I walked (well, crawled) away from what should have been a devastating situation with only that cute little scratch on my arm," Smith posted on Facebook.

The crash caused his car's trunk to pop open and spill his clothes, shoes and Only Love CDs on the interstate. Smith said the only item still in place in the car was his wife's Bible.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.