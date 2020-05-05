Josh Dobbs donates hundreds of bottles of water to KPD

Former Vols football player Josh Dobbs donated hundreds of bottles of water to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD took to Twitter Tuesday thanking Dobbs for his generosity.

"Your continued support of the Knoxville community and the KPD is greatly appreciated!" the department wrote in a tweet.

THANK YOU to @josh_dobbs1 for this huge donation of water. Your continued support of the Knoxville community and the KPD is greatly appreciated!�� pic.twitter.com/igFwvxHpNp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 5, 2020

The photo posted by KPD shows dozens of cases of water.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.