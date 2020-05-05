Josh Dobbs donates hundreds of bottles of water to KPD

Twitter / @josh_dobbs1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- Former Vols football player Josh Dobbs donated hundreds of bottles of water to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD took to Twitter Tuesday thanking Dobbs for his generosity.

"Your continued support of the Knoxville community and the KPD is greatly appreciated!" the department wrote in a tweet.


The photo posted by KPD shows dozens of cases of water.

