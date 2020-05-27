VFL Josh Dobbs participates in NASA Q&A ahead of rocket launch

Vol For Life Josh Dobbs made an appearance in a live NASA Q&A event alongside Leland Melvin and Charlie Bolden on Monday.

Josh Dobbs answers questions ahead of NASA rocket launch / Source: :(NASA)

"Now Josh, you're young, you still have time to retire from the NFL and come work at NASA and do some great things," joked Bolden. "Can you tell us a little bit about your internship at the Kennedy Space Center? What are you interested in? What excites you? What motivates you to stay in touch with what's going on with space?"

"When I got down there, I initially started in the instrumentation department," said Dobbs. "I was on the moon launcher just learning what they do on a daily basis... It kind of grew into something that was a different experience every day. Every day I would show up and get to see a different side of the space center and what was exciting for me was seeing how much innovation is going on at Kennedy Space Center. A lot of great minds are collaborating, coming together to figure out ways to solve problems."

You can hear more of what Dobbs had to say about his internship, love of space, and life as an NFL player in the video above.

Veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were set to make history Wednesday afternoon, riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight.

NASA will offer live event coverage starting at noon on its YouTubeChannel

