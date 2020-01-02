Josh Dobbs speaks with WVLT in Jacksonville

Former Vol Football player Josh Dobbs caught up with WVLT at the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville.

Former Vol Josh Dobbs recently made the move to Jacksonville. / Source: (WVLT)

Dobbs explained more about the TaxSlayer promotional video he made a cameo in.

"My singing voice isn't very good, so it was my first time showing my voice to the public but it was good. I get a chance to show my school spirit especially when you are down here in Florida, there are a lot of Gator fans," said Dobbs.

He went on to explain how it was cool to be here again considering he played in this same bowl game when he was with the Tennessee Football Team.

Dobbs recently made the move down to Jacksonville and explained how he's doing well and how it has offered a new level of adversity and opportunity.

