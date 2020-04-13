Josh Dobbs wrapping up externship with NASA

Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs has traded in his football helmet for a hardhat.

The aerospace engineering graduate is using his offseason down time to complete an externship with the NFL Players Association.

Dobbs posted a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter showing what he's been up to over the last few weeks.

"Joshua Dobbs here at Kennedy Space Center, where I'm wrapping up my NFLPA externship, where I've had the opportunity to work on SLS - the new Space Launch System - the Artemis program, and I've also had the opportunity to work with engineers on a daily basis who are innovating to help humans return to space," Dobbs said. "I want to take this time to thank NASA, NASA engineering and everyone who helped coordinate this externship program. It's been an amazing experience for me. I'm really excited to see what the future holds here at NASA, and I look forward to seeing you guys on launch day."

Dobbs started three seasons for the Vols and passed for 7,138 yards, 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 37 games. He added another 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground.