Josh Lovelace stops by the WVLT studio to talk about his new album

Josh Lovelace, an East Tennessee musician stopped by the WVLT studio to talk with Ted Hall and perform.

Lovelace travels the world as a member of the Grammy-nominated rock band "Needtobreathe" but also performs as a solo-artist. When he is not on the road, he lives with his family in Knoxville.

The musician has announced he will be releasing his second children and family-styled album called "Growing Up."

His first children's album is called "Young Folk." He has said the album was written as a love letter to his children.

Lovelace will perform at Maple Hall Sunday at 6:00 p.m. It is an opportunity to bowl and listen to his music.