Judge: Kentucky teen rape suspect can leave house for church

A teen rape suspect is allowed to leave house arrest to attend church, a judge ruled.

Jacob Walter, 19, has been arrested for rape and sodomy.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Richard A. Brueggemann ruled Walter is allowed to leave the house, but only to attend church.

According to WVLT affiliate Fox19's media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the 19-year-old’s attorneys requested six ways to get out of his parent’s Burlington house until his jury trial begins June 29, 2020.

- He wants to go to church each Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dayton, Kentucky.

- He wants to attend one weekly Bible study at the home of his pastor, Harold Pike, in Villa Hills.

- He wants one visit a week to his grandparent's home in Burlington.

- He is seeking a daily walk around his parent's subdivision.

- He is seeking "a set amount of times" he is allowed to dine out accompanied by one or both of his parents.

- He is seeking two gym visits per week.

Judge Brueggemann denied the remaining five requests.

A motion to reduce Walter’s initial $250,000 bond to $125,000 and allow for home incarceration was previously approved, according to court records.

Walter has maintained his innocence since he was arrested Dec. 11, 2018, when he was 18, the Enquirer reported Monday.

He is the son of Joe Walter, who played 13 seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals through 1997.

Walter claims the sex acts were consensual, according to court documents. An 18-year-old female reported the rape a few days prior to his arrest. The victim said she was fearful of Walter, “due to his size, strength and aggressiveness” and told him she did not want to have sex with him due to her not feeling well that day, according to a news release quoted in a January 2019 Enquirer article.

The victim says Walter raped and sodomized her throughout the day Dec. 9.

Authorities say on two occasions, Walter sodomized the victim while holding her down and pulling her hair, which resulted in physical injury. They say he dismissed the victim by laughing at her and telling her she would be fine.

The victim suffered contusions to her right arm, contusions to her right breast, and a laceration on her chest after the incident, detectives say.

They said after leaving the home, Walter began texting and calling the victim multiple times saying he was sorry. A family member of the victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report a sexual assault.

A detective testified that Walter texted the victim afterward, saying he was a bad boyfriend.

The victim detailed the assault in a protection order.

This is not the first time the former CovCath basketball star has been charged with rape.

Court documents show a previous case where an incident happened May 16.

Documents say a juvenile consented to sex, but later withdrew her consent and asked Walter to stop multiple times, but she said he didn’t stop.

In a recorded phone call he “admitted to having sex and continued to have sex with her after she requested that he stop.” He said he was “sorry and that it was his fault and that he should have stopped," according to court documents.

Walter was sentenced to 30 days of house detention with his parents and supervision by the Department of Juvenile Justice for up to three years Nov. 14.

He was also required to register as a juvenile sex offender. His parents were required to report any violation of his probation within 24 hours.

