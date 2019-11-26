Judge awards Memphis man $81K after being shot by US Marshal during traffic stop

A Memphis man was awarded over $81,000 after a U.S. Marshal shot at his car during a traffic stop in April 2015, according to a report by WMC.

Jahmazeo Richardson was on his way home from work when he was surrounded by U.S. Marshals, Memphis police and Shelby County deputies who accused him of running a red light, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Richardson asked for permission to reach into his glove box during the stop, but when he did, a U.S. Marshal fired his weapon.

Richardson was not hit by the shot, but his car was damaged.

Richardson was detained for over two hours after being shot at before he was released with a citation for running a red light and driving without proof of insurance.

A judge ruled Richardson will receive money for property and medical damages.

