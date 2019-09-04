Judge considers reduced sentence for man convicted in Christian-Newsom case

A judge is considering how much to reduce the sentence of a man convicted in relation to the Christian-Newsom murders after he agreed to testify against another man implicated in the crime.

George Thomas gave testimony in the trial of Eric Boyd in August. Boyd was convicted on murder charges.

In exchange for his testimony, Thomas stands to receive a few years shaved off his sentence, but the court hearing Wednesday to decide exactly how much led to a stalemate between parties.

Court was placed on recess until Monday, September 9.

