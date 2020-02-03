Judge denies former Pilot Flying J president's request to use his outdoor pool and hot tub

The former president of Pilot Flying J who is currently on house arrest submitted a request to be allowed use his private inground swimming pool and hot tub.

According to court documents, Mark Hazelwood asked that the terms of his house arrest be modified so that he may go outdoors to use the pool and hot tub for exercise.

The judge denied the request saying, "The defendant cannot use either his pool or his outdoor hot tub because the location monitoring transmitter on the defendant's ankle cannot be submerged in water."

In 2018, the court ruled Hazelwood was behind a massive scheme that ripped off truckers by paying them smaller rebates than promised. In the years after the raid, the Pilot corporation was forced to pay millions back to trucking companies.

