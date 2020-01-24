Judge executive asks for unemployment benefit extension for Blackjewel miners

Blackjewel coal miners first had their checks taken from their bank accounts nearly six months ago.

Many of the miners still collect unemployment as they try to figure out the next step, WYMT reported.

Unemployment benefits only last six months. Several of the miners went to Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley to see if there was anything he could do.

This prompted Mosley to write a letter to Governor Andy Beshear, asking him to do anything in his power to extend the unemployment benefits to all the Blackjewel miners in Harlan County and the surrounding counties.

Mosley said some of the miners are still trying to go back to school, and losing unemployment would force them to leave school to make ends meet.

“These people haven’t been able to go to work at other mines because other mines have laid off people as well and that, I recognize a large part of his administration and what he campaigned on to be governor, was about creating jobs and making sure people were taken care of," said Mosley.

Mosley wrote the letter at the beginning of the month. He said he stopped by the governor's office Thursday and he is hopeful he will hear good news soon.

