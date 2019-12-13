Juicy mess: Grapefruit spill halts traffic on Florida highway

Authorities say traffic came to a citrusy standstill when nearly 1,000 grapefruits spilled onto the Florida Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol says a citrus truck was traveling through Orange County this week when crates inside the vehicle broke.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the grapefruits blocked a section of the turnpike near Ocoee.

The truck pulled over so the remaining fruit could be secured and crews used push brooms to try and round up the rolling fruits.

Traffic was stopped completely as the state workers attempted to clear a single lane.

It took another three hours to clear the rest of the roadway and return traffic to normal.

