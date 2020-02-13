Julie Andrews coming to Nashville

Music City will soon be alive with the sound of Julie Andrews.

The famed singer and actress will be in Nashville on June 24 at the Ryman Auditorium.

During "An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews," the star will share "experiences from her early days of vaudeville in England to the popular projects and work she continues to create today."

According to the Ryman's website, Andrews' daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, will be joining her.

Tickets go on sale on Valentine's Day at 11 a.m. est. Get them here.

