Jurassic Quest launches new marine exhibit in Knoxville

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America is coming to Knoxville.

The Jurassic Quest exhibit will feature gigantic, moving, water dwellers from the Jurassic, Cretaceous and Neogene Periods, including the ultimate apex predator of its time, the Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest is the only Dinosaur event that has over 1000, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic, to those found under the sea.

Guests will get the chance to see dinosaurs move, roar and roam. Visitors will even get to "swim" with 50 foot long prehistoric sharks.

The exhibit will be at the Knoxville Convention Center December 6-8. There will be countless activities throughout the exhibit that are perfect for all ages.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.JurassicQuest.com

