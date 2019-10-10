Jury orders company to pay $8B over drug linked to boy growing breasts

A jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion in punitive damages in connection to a case where a male child reportedly grew breasts after taking a drug.

CBS News reported a man, 26-year-old Nicholas Murray, said he developed breasts as a child after taking the company's anti-psychotic drug Risperdal.

CBS reported the jury failed to warn Murray about the drug's side effects. He claimed taking the drug as a child caused him to develop breasts, a incurable condition known as gynecomastia. CBS reported thousands of people have filed lawsuits alleging the same.

Murray said he was prescribed the medicine at age 9 for symptoms related to autism spectrum disorder. However, CBS reported the FDA approved the drug in the 1990s to treat schizophrenia and episodes of bipolar mania in adults.

His attorneys alleged Johnson & Johnson marketed the drug for unapproved, off-label use in children to increase profits.

The company denied the allegations and said in a statement it was "precluded from...presenting...key evidence."

