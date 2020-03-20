'Just move!' Beauty Hunters founder gives advice for getting exercise at home

The founder of Knoxville fitness group Beauty Hunters says you don't have to go to the gym to stay in shape.

Being stuck at home while practicing social distancing can become an opportunity to take care of yourself.

“My advice would be that even if you don’t have motivation to work out, just set a timer for 20 minutes and do whatever you can! Just move!!!" said Sarah Van Sickle Morrow. "You won’t regret it afterwards. You will release endorphins that your weary minds and bodies desperately need right now. You will get through this trial, but it’s up to you whether you pull through it bitter or better. Use this time at home to do what you can to better yourself!"

Check out the gallery of Beauty Hunters workouts below to get started with working out away from the gym.