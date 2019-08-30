Just one more day 'til football time in Tennessee

The countdown gets ever closer I'm with Juaun Jennings, senior year what kind of a run has it been for you?

Hard to believe Tennessee is home. Nothin’ but straight love for my brothers. Can’t wait to go to war with them. My whole family is from here, so there’s no other color that I see.

How about that staff two years in a row?

It's been great, this staff brings a new level of intensity. Been great I try to lead by example.

Feeling great and there's one more day til’ its football season in Knoxville Tennessee. Let’s go!

